Chhattisgarh CM launches logo, theme song of 'Bastar Pandum 2026'

Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday formally released the official logo and theme song of 'Bastar Pandum 2026' at Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada district.

Bastar Pandum is a platform showcasing Bastar's cultural heritage and its auspicious beginning from the holy temple complex symbolises the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the region, Sai said, adding the unveiling of logo and theme song marks the formal commencement of preparations for the festival.

"Bastar Pandum as not merely a festival, but the soul of Bastar, a vibrant expression of its tribal culture, folk traditions, art and heritage. The true identity of Chhattisgarh lies in its tribal traditions. These traditions are lived and experienced through dance, music, crafts, traditional cuisine, forest-based medicines and sacred village shrines," he said.

Recalling the inaugural edition of Bastar Pandum last year, Sai said the closing ceremony was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For Bastar Pandum 2026, invitations will also be extended to the President of India, the Union Home Minister, the Union Ministers for Culture and Tourism, and ambassadors of various countries posted in India, he said.

The unprecedented enthusiasm witnessed among the people of Bastar during the previous edition has inspired the government to make this year's event even more magnificent, so that Bastar's heritage gains recognition not only at the national level but also globally, Sai added.

"The number of competitive disciplines in Bastar Pandum has been increased from seven to twelve this year. These include tribal dance, music, theatre, traditional musical instruments, costumes, ornaments, worship practices, as well as crafts, painting, traditional food and beverages, regional literature, and forest-based medicinal knowledge," the CM said.

Bastar will now be recognised not only as a cultural hub but also as a symbol of development driven by peace, prosperity and tourism, he added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'double-engine government' is taking Bastar to new heights. This festival reflects that Bastar will now be identified not by conflict, but by creativity and celebration. People and artists must actively participate in the competitions and contribute to enhance Bastar's cultural pride," Sai said.

Bastar Pandum 2026 will be held from January 10 to February 5 in three phases, with Janpad-level events taking place from January 10 to 20, district-level programmes from January 24 to 29, and divisional-level events from February 2 to 6, an official said.

"Special discussions were also held to invite Indian ambassadors posted abroad, senior officials from Bastar, officers selected by the UPSC and CGPSC, doctors, engineers, senior public representatives, to familiarise them with Bastar's unique cultural heritage and tribal life. Also tribal dance troupes from various states will be invited in Bastar Pandum," the official added.

To ensure maximum participation, arrangements are being proposed for both online and offline registration of participants.

The event will be organised in three phases across 1,885 gram panchayats, 32 janpad panchayats, eight municipalities, twelve nagar panchayats and one municipal corporation in the seven districts of Bastar division, with the department of culture and official language being designated as the nodal department for the event, he added.