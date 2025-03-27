Chhattisgarh CM launches Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, flags off pilgrimage train

Raipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched his government's 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' under which free travel will be provided to beneficiaries to pilgrimage sites outside the state.

The CM flagged off the first special pilgrimage train under the scheme from Raipur railway station to Tirupati, Madurai and Rameswaram. There are 780 persons from Raipur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts on board.

The pilgrimage for devotees will continue under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, for which Rs 15 crore has been earmarked in the Budget, Sai said.

"The desire of our elderly citizens to go on pilgrimage often remains unfulfilled due to financial difficulties. We are happy that we are able to fulfil their desire. Besides persons of 60 years of age or above, widows and abandoned women will also be covered as beneficiaries under the scheme," the CM said.

Under another scheme called Mukhyamantri Ramlala (Ayodhya Darshan) Yojana, more than 22,000 devotees have visited Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya so far, Sai added.

"People from Chhattisgarh also participated in the recent Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in large numbers. To take care of their convenience, the state government had set up Chhattisgarh Pavilion in the Mela area," he said.

Under the pilgrimage scheme, 19 major sites across the country like Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Puri, Haridwar, Kashi, Shirdi, Vaishnodevi, Amritsar, Dwarka, Bodhgaya, Kamakhya Temple, Sabarimala have been included, state social welfare minister Laxmi Rajwade said.

The Mukhyamantri pilgrimage scheme was started in 2012 during the then Raman Singh headed BJP government in the state, she said.

"Under the scheme, till 2019, around 2.47 lakh beneficiaries were taken for pilgrimages. During the previous (Congress) government, this scheme was not operational for 5 years," Rajwade added. PTI TKP BNM