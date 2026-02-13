Chhattisgarh CM launches new Vande Mataram version, hails Akashvani

Raipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday launched a new singing version of national song Vande Mataram at a program organised by Akashvani Raipur and UNESCO here on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Akashvani is the most trusted news broadcaster in the country, and has maintained its tradition of reliable, balanced and public-interest-oriented information despite facing intense competition from private channels, Sai said.

Radio remains a powerful medium of information, education and healthy entertainment in the state, the chief minister said, and shared his own memories associated with radio.

When no other medium could reach remote villages, radio was the only link connecting people with the country and the world, and even today, Akashvani plays a special role for farmers and rural areas, Sai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of radio for the popular programme "Mann Ki Baat" reflects its wide reach and impact, he added.

Radio coupled with Artificial Intelligence can bring a new revolution in the field of communication, the CM said, adding that emergency information, weather forecasts, agricultural advisories and health-related updates can be disseminated more quickly and precisely with the help of AI tools.

"Chhattisgarh is rapidly moving towards a digital future. The country's first AI Data Centre Park is being established in Nava Raipur, which will create new opportunities in education, healthcare, agriculture and technological security," said Sai.

Broadcasting in Chhattisgarhi, Gondi and Halbi through Akashvani has strengthened local connect and increased listener interest, the chief minister said. PTI COR KRK