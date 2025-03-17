Chhattisgarh CM meets Amit Shah, briefs on anti-Naxals operations

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the ongoing operations against the Naxals, saying the state government has taken decisive steps to eliminate it completely.

The meeting here focused on the complete eradication of Naxalism, accelerating development of the Bastar region and promoting tourism and economic activities in the region, an official release said.

The chief minister apprised the home minister that Naxalism is now in its last phase and the government is taking decisive steps to eliminate it completely, it said.

Sai said that joint efforts by the state and central governments have significantly weakened Naxals.

Now, the focus is on finalising strategies that will lead Bastar toward lasting peace and the government's new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 has begun to show results, he said.

Recently, 19 Naxalites, including nine carrying bounties, surrendered in Bijapur district, choosing to return to the mainstream. The government is providing financial assistance and rehabilitation schemes to the surrendered Naxals to help them lead a dignified life in society.

The meeting also placed special emphasis on accelerating development projects in Bastar. The chief minister highlighted that the government is strengthening education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water infrastructure in the region.

Additionally, plans were discussed to promote Bastar's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty at both national and international levels through tourism development.

To integrate Bastar's youth into the mainstream, initiatives such as skill development, self-employment, and new job opportunities are being created.

The government's goal is to transform Bastar from a land of conflict into a hub of peace, development, and opportunities, the release said.