Chhattisgarh CM meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and apprised him of the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the party's poll promises, official sources said.

Deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma accompanied Sai in the meeting with Modi at his residence.

During the meeting, the chief minister apprised Modi of the steps being taken by the Chhattisgarh government to fulfil the promises made by him during the state assembly elections. They also discussed the formation of the state cabinet, the sources said.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, Sai said in a post on X that he had a detailed discussion with the prime minister regarding various public welfare schemes related to development, progress and public interest of Chhattisgarh and received his guidance.

"Under the able guidance of the prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP will definitely establish new records of service, good governance, public welfare and development in the state," the chief minister added in his post.

Sai was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh on December 13, ten days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state after a gap of five years by unseating Congress in the assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Sai paid a courtesy call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hailed his "ideas and knowledge" of the constitutional process as "certainly effective".

"Today, held a courtesy meeting with Honourable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi. His excellent ideas and knowledge of the constitutional process are certainly impressive," he said in a post on X.

Dhankhar's office also posted pictures of the meeting on X after the meeting and wrote, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Ji along with Hon'ble Deputy Chief Ministers, Shri Arun Sao Ji and Shri Vijay Sharma Ji called on Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today." PTI PK SMN