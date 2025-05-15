Chhattisgarh CM meets security men involved in anti-Naxal ops, speaks with villagers to solve issues

Raipur, May 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said the fight against Naxalism will not be waged with weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment and inclusive development.

He asserted that the target to make Chhattisgarh completely Maoists-free by March 2026 will be achieved through cooperation of security forces as well as local communities.

Sai was addressing a gathering of security personnel and local villagers at the CRPF camp in Galgam village of the state's Bijapur district following a successful anti-Naxal operation in Karregutta hills, an official statement said.

Central and state security forces have eliminated at least 31 Naxalites in a 21-day-long comprehensive operation carried out in dense forests around Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

During the operation, the forces seized 35 weapons, 450 IEDs and a large number of detonators, explosive devices, besides 12,000 kilograms of other material, including medical supplies, electric equipment, Naxal literature, etc.

Describing the operation as more than a military success, Sai called it a critical opportunity to pave the way for sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

"Our security forces have made this operation successful with indomitable courage and dedication. This is a big achievement not only for Bijapur but for the entire state. The area of Galgam and Karregutta has long been considered a stronghold of Naxalites and this operation has raised new hopes towards making this area safe," he said.

The CM affirmed that the fight ahead will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development, the release said.

Praising security forces, Sai said braving scorching summer heat, the personnel have been continuously carrying out anti-Naxal operations in dense forest and difficult terrain. "I salute their indomitable courage," he said.

Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the anti-Naxal operation has achieved continuous success, he said, adding that the state has a target to eliminate the menace by March 2026 and the target will be achieved with the cooperation of the security forces as well as the local communities.

"We will fulfil this resolution (to make the state Maoist-free by March next year). The state government will expedite development works, including construction of roads and laying electricity lines, so that villagers can join the mainstream. Besides, priority will also be given to education and health services in the Naxal-affected areas," he added.

The CM visited the camp during his tour to remote areas of Bastar region as part of his government 'Sushasan Tihar' (good governance festival) - a flagship initiative aimed at taking governance to the grassroots and closely tracking the implementation of public welfare schemes, it said.

The CM also visited the Central Library in Bijapur, now transformed into a new-age learning centre. Since January 22 this year, computer training classes have been held here, currently serving 30 students. Career guidance sessions launched on April 1 have attracted 60 participants so far.

Equipped with modern learning tools, such as VR headsets, daylight scopes, and Alexa devices, the centre is providing an immersive and interactive educational experience, it said.

He also visited a rehabilitation centre for surrendered Naxalites in the old Navodaya Vidyalaya hostel in Bijapur and met 90 surrendered Naxalites, it said.

These surrendered Naxalites are being imparted training for dignified livelihoods in different disciplines, like drone operation, poultry farming and taxi driving. With a total capacity of 150, the centre also ensures documentation support, including Aadhaar, ration cards and voter IDs, he said.

Sai emphasized that these rehabilitated individuals will soon be integrated into district-level development initiatives, offering them respect, dignity, and meaningful roles in society.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited Muler village panchayat in neighbouring Dantewada district, where he held a public grievances redressal camp under a tree and reviewed key developmental projects.

In Muler, home to just 474 people, the CM inspected a newly built primary school, reviewed 22 under-construction houses under the PM Awas Yojana, and checked on a community toilet project worth Rs 4.5 lakh, it said.

Six self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed in the village. Among them, the Lakshmi SHG has already generated a profit of Rs 40,000. CM Sai lauded their efforts, calling them a model for grassroots self-reliance, it said.