Chhattisgarh CM, ministers to take holy dip at Kumbh on February 13

Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said he, along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs, will visit the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj on February 13 and take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

"On February 13, we all, including my cabinet members and MLAs, are going to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. After 144 years, such an auspicious occasion has come, and we all want to be a part of it," the chief minister told reporters here at the helipad in Police Lines.

State Assembly Speaker Raman Singh wrote to Sai, state ministers, the leader of opposition, MLAs and MPs on February 6 to invite them for the tour, an official statement said.

Singh, in the letter, said by participating in the religious and cultural programmes organised at the Triveni Sangam, one will get an opportunity to have a live experience of the 'Sanatan' democratic traditions, it said.

Senior Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant told PTI that he would be unable to attend the tour due to personal reasons, but his party lawmakers were free to join if they wished to visit Maha Kumbh. PTI TKP ARU