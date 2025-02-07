Chhattisgarh CM orders full implementation of e-office system in govt departments by Mar 31

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday directed officials to fully implement the e-office system across all government departments in the state by March 31 this year for digital transformation and transparent governance.

The e-office system is an integrated file and records management system that allows employees to manage content, search for data internally and collaborate. The file system also enables the electronic movement and the tracking of files, and the archival and retrieval of data.

Terming the initiative as a landmark move in strengthening efficiency, accountability and transparency in administration, he said, "The state government is committed to implementing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, and the e-office system will play a crucial role to ensure better governance." On January 1 this year, the state government had asked the secretaries of various departments in the state to implement e-office in all departments and offices, he said.

After this, the e-office system was initially launched in the General Administration Department, and has now been expanded to all ministerial departments, Sai said.

So far, 16 department head offices have been integrated and the district-level rollout is progressing rapidly, according to him.

Sakti district has become the first to achieve full e-office implementation, setting a precedent for the entire state.

The chief minister said the e-office system will automate administrative processes, significantly improving efficiency and reducing bureaucratic delays.

He directed the state chief secretary to ensure digital approval of files in all departments, making governance faster, more accountable, and free from unnecessary paperwork.

"With the implementation of e-office, we are taking a significant leap towards modern governance. This system will allow real-time tracking of files, enhance decision-making speed and reduce dependency on physical documents, ultimately making governance smarter and more efficient," he said.

E-governance is now a powerful tool for efficient administration, ensuring that government services are more transparent, accessible, and citizen-centric, Sai said, "Our goal is to make governance seamless, paperless and highly-efficient." The successful rollout of the e-office system will position Chhattisgarh among the top digitally advanced states in India, he said.