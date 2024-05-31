Chhattisgarh: CM orders inspection of firefighting equipment at offices, business establishments

Raipur, May 31 (PTI) In the wake of recent deadly fires in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday asked officials to inspect fire-fighting equipment in government offices, small and big industries, hotels, malls and other business establishments.

Sai underscored the need for the exercise, stressing that fire incidents are happening at various places due to severe heat and causing loss of life and property, an official said.

A blaze at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot killed 27 people, including children, on May 25. Hours later, a massive fire at a private neonatal hospital in New Delhi claimed the lives of six newborns and injured five.

On May 29, two women workers were killed in a fire at a mattress manufacturing factory in the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

In view of these and other incidents, the official said, the CM directed inspection of places like government offices, small and big industries, hotels, multi-storeyed buildings, malls, gaming zones and petrol pumps in the state and ensure that they have functional fire-fighting equipment.

Officials have also been told to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms to prevent such accidents, he said.

The CM urged owners and promoters of business establishments to ensure the availability of fire extinguishers in their establishments and get them examined, he added. PTI COR NR