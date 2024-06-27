Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into farmer's complaint during 'Jandarshan' programme

Raipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asked authorities to probe a farmer's complaint at the state government's 'Jandarshan' programme on Thursday that money had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.

Om Prakash from Navagarh in Bilaspur alleged Ramesh Sahu, a computer operator at the Seva Sahakari Samiti Sipat, had withdrawn Rs 27,000 from his cooperative bank account on three occasions by forging his signature.

Prakash claimed 'Kisan Credit Card' had been taken fraudulently in his name, adding that Sahu had got his passbook by enticing his minor daughter.

Sai asked the Bilaspur collector to probe the matter and punish the guilty.

More than 1,500 applications were received from citizens during the 'Jandarshan' programme. These pertain to revenue, urban local bodies, health, education, construction work as well as discretionary grants, officials said.

All the applications received were registered and tokens were given to the applicants, they added. PTI COR BNM