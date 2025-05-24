Chhattisgarh CM presents Bastar vision at Niti Aayog meet; targets Rs 75 lakh cr economy by 2047

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday outlined a bold long-term development vision highlighting Naxal-hit Bastar region's remarkable transformation and targeting an economy of Rs 75 lakh crore for the state by 2047.

Participating in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Sai said the Bastar region, once synonymous with Naxal violence, is now emerging as a national model of development, employment generation and self-reliance.

During the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister presented a visionary plan to transform Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047, according to an official release.

This ambitious goal is to be achieved through the 3T Model: Technology, Transparency and Transformation, the release said.

Sai also emphasised that this plan aims at increasing the state's per capita income by ten times and added his government aims at doubling the state's GSDP in the next five years.

As part of this long-term development agenda, the government has prepared a comprehensive strategy named the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document', which outlines integrated plans for economic growth, social progress and environmental sustainability.

He emphasised that the state administration is evolving into a more tech-enabled, transparent and efficient system, with every government scheme being digitally tracked to guarantee timely and effective service delivery to citizens.

The chief minister affirmed that this model would not only elevate Chhattisgarh into the league of developed Indian states but also play a key role in advancing India's broader goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

To drive the mission forward, the state has prioritised 13 key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, IT, tourism and skill development. Ten focused missions have been launched for effective implementation in these areas.

Emphasising on Bastar's transformation, Sai said the region is now emerging as a region full of opportunities.

The chief minister shared that skill development centers have been established in Bastar and 32 surrounding blocks, where local youth are receiving training in fields such as computer literacy, healthcare, food processing and technical trades.

"Today, children who once gathered firewood in the forests are learning to operate machines and use laptops," he remarked.

Sai further highlighted the surge in investments flowing into the region, noting that the establishment of the country's first semiconductor unit and an AI data center in Nava Raipur is creating new avenues of employment for the youth of Bastar and the entire state.

"Bastar is now poised to become a hub for 'Make in India' - a place where innovation, industry and opportunity converge," he said.

Referring to the issue of Naxalism, the chief minister reaffirmed the government's resolve to make Chhattisgarh completely Naxal-free by March 2026.

He noted that comprehensive rehabilitation, skill training and self-employment programs are being rolled out for surrendered Naxals.

Sai said the tribal communities in Bastar are now gaining access to markets, training and entrepreneurship opportunities, with local products driving new avenues for livelihood.

Bastar's Dhudmaras village has earned international recognition, being named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations, he added. PTI ACB AS AS