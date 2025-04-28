Chhattisgarh CM reviews anti-Naxal operation, stresses on making state Maoist-free

Raipur, Apr 28 (PTI) As a massive security operation on sprawling hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to track down hardcore Maoists entered the eighth day on Monday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserted elimination of Naxalism is essential to secure the state's future.

The Chhattisgarh CM made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting convened to review the status of the anti-Naxal operation.

The operation, one of biggest counter-insurgency actions launched in the Bastar region, involved around 24,000 security personnel belonging to different units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), all units of the state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA), officials said.

Backed by helicopters and drones, the operation was launched on April 21 on the inaccessible terrain and dense forests of Karregutta and Durgamgutta hills spread across an area of around 800 sq km on both sides of inter-state border abutting districts of Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and Mulugu (Telangana), over 450km away from capital Raipur.

Chief Minister Sai this afternoon chaired a meeting of the state's home department at Mantralaya (secretariat) in Raipur, during which he reviewed the operation being carried out by security forces in Karregutta, an official statement said.

"Naxal elimination is not just a campaign, but a mission to secure the future of the Bastar region and Chhattisgarh," the statement quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh government has been working firmly with the resolve to make the state Naxal-free. In the coming time, Chhattisgarh will get a new identity in the whole country as a Naxal-free and development-oriented state, he added.

The CM instructed officials to further strengthen mutual coordination and intelligence gathering mechanisms during anti-Naxal operations, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The area where the operation is underway is surrounded by dense forests besides a range of hills and is considered to be a safe hideout for Maoists' PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) battalion No. 1, the strongest military formation of Naxals, a senior official monitoring the exercise on the ground told PTI over the phone.

Inputs suggest more than 500 Naxalites belonging to PLGA battalion No. 1, Telangana State Committee (TSC) and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of Maoists led by their top leaders like Hidma, Barse Deva and Damodar had gathered for a meeting and were holed up in the area, he said.

"More than 24,000 state and central forces are involved directly or indirectly in the operation aimed at clearing the area from the hold of DKSZC, TSC, PLGA battalion no. 1 and Central Regional Committee (CRC) company which had been using the territory as a safe hideout to execute their nefarious plans against the innocent native population and security forces," the official asserted.

Helicopters and drones were also involved in the operation, he added.

"A few weeks earlier, Naxalites had issued a press release mentioning they had planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area parts of which fall in the Usoor development block of Bijapur district.

"Subsequently, many civilians sustained injuries in a pressure IED blast in the area while an innocent woman died in a similar blast on Bottamarka hills in Usoor on March 30. It is the primary duty of security forces to clear the area of any kind of threat to the native population," the official affirmed.

"This operation is like a Test cricket match (a long-drawn exercise). The match would last for long and in every session we wouldn't get very exciting news. But at the end of the match, we are hopeful of very favourable results," the same official had earlier said.

The operation would continue till the time the area is cleared of banned outfits of Maoists, he said, adding Naxals still have the option of shunning violence and surrender themselves.

On April 24, three women Naxalites were gunned down on Karregutta hills and a huge cache of weapons, explosives and other materials were recovered by security forces during the operation.

"So far, all our troops are safe. No problems except for the hardship of tough terrain and hot summer. But morale of the troops is high to negotiate the challenges," he added.

Two security personnel, one each belonging to DRG and STF, sustained minor injuries when pressure IEDs planted by Naxalites exploded at separate places last week during the operation, the official said.

As per official sources, some jawans involved in the exercise have been shifted to hospital after they suffered from dehydration and heatstroke.

Anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023 after five years of the Congress rule. Security forces have gunned down more than 350 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since January last year.

In a recent strike, 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed in twin encounters in the Bastar region on March 29.

So far this year, 144 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state. Of these, 128 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. PTI TKP RSY