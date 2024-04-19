Chhattisgarh CM Sai appeals to people of Bastar to vote in large numbers

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday appealed to voters in the state’s Bastar Lok Sabha seat to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

Advertisment

Polling in the Naxal-affected constituency began in the first phase of general elections at 7 pm.

In an audio message shared in the wee hours, Sai said, “Ram-Ram, jai johar, brothers and sisters, voting is scheduled to be held in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. I urge you to vote and encourage 10 other families to cast their franchise in large numbers and ensure the victory of the BJP.”

राम-राम, जय जोहार



भाईयों और बहनों, 19 अप्रैल को लोकसभा का चुनाव बस्तर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में होना है। आपसे मेरा आग्रह है कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में अपने और 10 अन्य परिवार को वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें और अपने अमूल्य मत से भाजपा को विजयी बनाएं। pic.twitter.com/4L2BXEq7Ri — Vishnu Deo Sai (Modi Ka Parivar) (@vishnudsai) April 19, 2024

Advertisment

Of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, voting is being held in the Bastar seat in the first phase. Polling for the remaining 10 seats will be held in two more phases.

Altogether 11 candidates are in the fray in Bastar, where polling is taking place after security personnel gunned down 29 Naxalites in Kanker district on Tuesday.

Security forces are on alert after Maoists' call to boycott the elections, an official said.

Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma is pitted against BJP's Mahesh Kashyap, a fresh face, in Bastar, which the saffron party lost in 2019.