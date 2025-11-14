Chhattisgarh CM Sai calls Bihar mandate triumph of good governance; hails PM

Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday hailed the Bihar poll mandate as a victory for democracy and good governance, and asserted BJP-ruled states have "broken the myth" about anti-incumbency.
The National Democratic Alliance, with BJP and JD (U) as the main constituents, looks set to cross the 200 mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly, voting for which took place on November 6 and 11.
"The mandate of Bihar, which taught democracy to the world, is a triumph of democracy and good governance. The people of Bihar have chosen successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with a far bigger victory than in previous elections," Sai said in a post on X.
"It is often seen that after being in power for many times, the ruling party faces anti-incumbency. The BJP-ruled states have shattered this myth. The BJP-led coalition has proven that by living up to the people's expectations, you can receive their blessings again and again," he added.
Sai hoped the NDA's resounding win will ensure Bihar continues to develop even faster.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao described the Bihar Assembly election outcome as "historic," and said it will give a new direction to the country's politics.
"The result in Bihar is truly historic. The people of Bihar have dismissed all kinds of tactics and placed their trust in development, good governance, the double-engine government, and the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he said.
"The results of Bihar polls will give a new direction to the country's politics. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country will once again move forward and Bihar will also continue to progress," he said.