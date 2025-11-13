Chhattisgarh CM Sai directs officials to ensure prompt redressal of grievances during 'Jandarshan'

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday directed officials to resolve people's grievances on priority during his 'jandarshan' programme held here.

People from various districts presented their grievances, suggestions, and expectations directly before the CM in 'jandarshan' (public grievances redressal programme), who patiently listened to applicants and directed officials that all cases should be dealt with on priority, a government statement said.

He gave clear instructions to the officials that no applicant should return disappointed, it said.

"Jandarshan reflects the government's sensitivity and accountability toward the people. Our aim is to listen to as many people as possible and resolve their issues on the spot," the CM said.

Women, students, farmers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities were among those who attended in large numbers.

Applications related to housing, scholarships, employment, health, and social security were received, and many of them were resolved the same day, leaving applicants visibly relieved and satisfied, the release said.

"Among the visitors was 11-year-old Poonam from Raipur, who suffers from cerebral palsy. The CM announced her admission to a special school and granted her a scholarship, taking personal responsibility for her education," it said.

Taking note of the dilapidated condition of the Scheduled Caste Boys' Hostel in Raipur, Sai directed officials to construct a new 200-bed facility equipped with modern amenities.

Providing a safe and supportive learning environment for students remains a top government priority, the statement quoted the CM as saying.

Athletes from Women's Self-Defence Organization sought financial assistance to continue representing the state in national and international competitions, after which Sai assured them that the state government would extend full support to nurture sporting talent in Chhattisgarh.

"In another case, Pintu Sahu, a differently-abled rugby player from Abhanpur in Raipur district, requested aid for purchasing a wheelchair and sports equipment. Sai immediately approved Rs 90,000 as financial assistance, which Sahu said marked a new beginning in his sports career," it said. PTI TKP BNM