Chhattisgarh CM Sai flags off Raipur-Jabalpur express train

Raipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday flagged off the Raipur-Jabalpur daily express train from Raipur Railway Station here.

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for running this express train from Raipur to Jabalpur, and said people of Chhattisgarh will benefit from this service.

Sai was accompanied by state assembly speaker Raman Singh, BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal and party MLAs while flagging off the train service.

Talking to reporters, the CM said, "It is a matter of great joy for the people of Chhattisgarh that a new train service for Jabalpur has started. For this, on behalf of the three crore people of Chhattisgarh, I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw".

Before this, there was only one train from Raipur to Jabalpur. The new train, which is the second on the route, will travel to Jabalpur via Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage town in Rajnandgaon district of the state. People will be benefit from this, he added.

This train will leave Raipur at 2.45 pm and run via Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur and Madan Mahal before reaching Jabalpur at 10.45 pm, a railway public relations official said.

On the return journey, it will depart from Jabalpur at 6 am and reach Raipur at 1.50 pm, he said.

The train will have a total of 15 coaches, including eight general class coaches, four chair cars and one AC chair car, he said.

"The South East Central Railway (SECR) is committed to provide better facilities to the passengers through this new initiative. This service will not only provide easy transportation to the passengers, but will also give impetus to regional social and economic activities," the official said.

This train service will especially be beneficial for businesspersons, students, tourists and daily commuters. Cities like Raipur, Dongargarh, Balaghat, Nainpur and Jabalpur are rich in cultural, historical and natural heritage, he added.

This train service will make it easier for passengers to reach tourist places like Nandanvan Zoological Park, Maa Bamleshwari temple, Kanha National Park, Bhedaghat and Dhuandhar waterfall, he added. PTI TKP NP