Chhattisgarh CM Sai inaugurates two-day Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event

Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday inaugurated a two-day Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event, which includes Inter-state Folk Dance Fest, in state capital Raipur.

Twenty-eight tribal dance troupes from 21 states are participating in the dance fest being held at the Science College ground here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said the Centre has launched Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) for the integrated development of tribal-dominated villages and made a provision of Rs 80,000 crore under it.

As many as 6,691 villages of Chhattisgarh will benefit with this scheme, which will facilitate basic amenities and development, he said.

Sai paid his respects to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, Shaheed Gend Singh, Gundadhur and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced pride of the tribal community by announcing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Prime Minister Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee have taken care of the tribal community as much as nobody else has. Vajpayee had created a separate ministry for the welfare of the country's 10 crore tribal population, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, other state ministers, BJP MLAs and MPs were present on the occasion.

Under this state-level event, seminars on various subjects and a tribal painting exhibition will also be held for two days, officials said. PTI TKP NP