Chhattisgarh CM Sai offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, meets Yadav in Ujjain

Ujjain (MP), Aug 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai offered prayers at the Mahakalehwar Temple and met his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

Sai arrived with his wife at Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of lord Shiva. He also met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the circuit house.

The meeting lasted for 20 minutes.

Sai said Monday is the last day of the sacred month of the Shravan along with Raksha Bandhan, so he came to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple.

Sai said he prayed for peace and prosperity in Chhattisgarh.

While talking to reporters, the chief minister was asked about women from Chhattisgarh trapped amid unrest in Bangladesh.

He said, "Our government is committed to providing all the necessary support. Wherever our sisters, daughters and people of Chhattisgarh are in trouble, the government supports them in every way."