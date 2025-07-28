Chhattisgarh CM Sai showers flowers on kanwariyas in Bhoramdeo

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Jul 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday showered flower petals on kanwariyas from a helicopter in the state's Kabirdham district, officials said.

Sai visited Baba Bhoramdeo temple, a popular ancient 11th century temple of Lord Shiva, at Bhoramdeo in the state.

The CM said under the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Yojana, Rs 146 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Bhoramdeo Corridor.

Sai reached Bhoramdeo during the ongoing auspicious month of Shravan and welcomed kanwariyas and other devotees of Lord Shiva by showering flowers on them from a helicopter, a government statement said.

He was accompanied by state assembly speaker Raman Singh, and Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao.

This is the second consecutive year when Sai himself showered flowers to welcome the devotees.

The CM subsequently visited the Baba Bhoramdeo Temple and chanted mantras, performed special rituals and prayed for the prosperity, peace and happiness of the state, the statement said.

Sai met the devotees and kanwariyas in the temple premises, enquired about their well-being and greeted them.

The CM said that on the third Monday of the month of Shravan, it was a matter of great fortune and pride for him to join the devotees of Lord Shiva on the holy land of Baba Bhoramdeo.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rs 146 crore has been approved for the Bhoramdeo Corridor development as part of the ambitious Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0.

Under the project, the temple complex will be rejuvenated and a comprehensive religious-tourism corridor will be developed from Madwa Mahal, Cherki Mahal, Ramchuwa to the Saroda Reservoir in its vicinity, he said.

He also informed that for the convenience of devotees going to Amarkantak (in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh) from Chhattisgarh, the process of allotment of five acres of land is underway in MP's Anuppur district, where the construction of a grand building for devotees is proposed, the release said.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated Pandaria BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra, who had undertaken a 151 km trek from Amarkantak to perform Jalabhishek at the Bhoramdeo temple, by presenting her with a saffron robe and a coconut, it said.