Chhattisgarh CM Sai to attend textile, steel industries events in Mumbai

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai, where he will attend events focused on the textile and steel industries, officials said on Tuesday.

Sai will present Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, investment potential, and infrastructure vision before leading industrialists and policymakers of the country at these events on April 23 and 24, they said.

An official statement said the chief minister will participate in the CMAI Fab Show, a prestigious event organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), on April 23.

The annual event brings together leaders from garment manufacturing, exports, and branding, it said.

Sai will highlight the incentives and opportunities available for the textile sector under the state's new industrial policy, it said.

On April 24, he will address a session at the "India Steel 2025" event as a special guest, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the programme virtually.

Sai will also present the highlights of the state industrial policy, infrastructure readiness for the steel sector, and Chhattisgarh's long-term development vision, the release said.

He will also hold a roundtable discussion with potential investors, it said.

The events will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.