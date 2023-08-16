Chhattisgarh CM says wrestling academy to be set up in Kondagaon

Jagdalpur, Aug 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that a wrestling academy will be established in the Naxalite-hit Kondagaon district of the state.

Interacting with youths as a part of his public interaction drive 'Bhent Mulaqat' in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, Baghel said an agriculture college will also be opened in Sukma district next year, officials said.

The event was held at Government Kakatiya PG College ground here in Dharampura.

On the request of Reena Rajput, a national-level wrestler from Kondagaon, Baghel said it is the priority of the state government to develop sports infrastructure and encourage sportspersons.

He announced that a wrestling academy will be opened in Kondagaon, a public relations department official said.

Baghel further said an agriculture college will be opened in Sukma from next year and also announced to sanction Rs 4 crore for the construction of an additional building in the Government College in Sukma town.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also assured to construct an outdoor stadium and central library in Narayanpur town after a demand was raised by youths from the respective area, he added. PTI COR TKP NP