Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's support for providing electricity in remote areas

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday sought the Centre's assistance for improving electricity supply in remote and rural areas of the state and expanding tap water connections to most houses.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting in Delhi, he also made a pitch for promoting skill-based education, natural dispensaries and artificial intelligence in his state, as he committed his state's full support in achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

Chhattisgarh's GSDP stands at Rs 5.05 lakh crore, and his government aimed to increase it to Rs 10 lakh crore in five years, Sai said.

The state needed assistance from the Union government for ensuring better power supply in rural and remote areas, he said.

The process of installing solar panels on rooftops has been simplified and a plan has been prepared to provide 100 per cent energy through renewable sources in 100 villages, he informed.

A survey has been completed for installing rooftop solar plants in government buildings, and such plants have been set up in most government installations in Nava Raipur, Sai said.

Drinking water will be supplied to 96 percent of houses in the state by March 2026 through tap connections, he said, seeking technical and financial support from the Centre for the purpose.

A Rainwater Conservation Research Center should be set up in Raipur and the city-based National Ground Water Training and Research Institute should be strengthened, the CM demanded.

Mobile medical units have been deployed to improve health services in tribal areas of the state, he said.

Emphasizing the role of the youth in development, Sai said the main focus of the state is on preparing skilled human resources. Education in Chhattisgarh is being linked to vocational skills and training, he added.

The process of making 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' (APAAR ID) for every student in the state will start soon, and all the important information related to a student's educational experience will, thus, be digitally available, Sai said.

Chhattisgarh Super Foods will be produced and natural dispensaries built for the state's economic empowerment while promoting processing and branding of local products, he said.

Along with the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT) sector, an emphasis will also be laid on the development of physical structures, such as roads and buildings, and digital facilities like internet and mobile network, the chief minister said.

India's goal should not only be to be a developed nation by 2047, but also a water-secure country by 2047, he said.

All land records in Chhattisgarh are being digitised, and it will increase transparency and control corruption, the CM said.

"This reform will make land disputes easily resolvable, which will encourage investment and development in the state," he added.

Sai thanked the prime minister for his support and cooperation towards the priorities and needs of Chhattisgarh and expressed hope that with the help of the Centre, the state will achieve its development goals and play an important role in realising the vision of "Developed India by 2047".