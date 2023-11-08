Chhattisgarh CM slams BJP-led Centre over ED raids

Raipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it has sent the Enforcement Directorate to the premises of a person who is handling the record of his election expenditure, and termed the move an attempt to scare the people of his constituency.

Baghel represents Patan assembly seat in Durg district.

According to sources, the ED launched a raid at the premises of Suresh Dhingani, a fireworks trader, in Bhilai area of Durg district this morning. However, it is not yet known in connection with which case the action is being taken.

Reacting to the action, Baghel said on X, "I thought the exit poll of the first phase would be known after a few days. But Saheb revealed it this morning itself." "Early in the morning, the ED has been sent to the place of Suresh Dhingani ji who had accompanied me when I filed my nomination papers and has been acting as my 'adhikarik vyay lekhak' (official handling poll expenditure records) in the electoral process," Baghel said.

"This attempt to scare the people of Patan assembly would have failed in the same way as BJP faced in voting on 20 seats yesterday. Saheb, don't consider Chhattisgarhiya people weak and cowardly. They eat their rice, that too with full self-respect.' Baat hai abhimaan ke, Chhattisgarhiya ke swabhiman ke' (it's a matter of pride, self-respect of Chhattisgarhiya)," the CM added.

Polling for the first phase of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly was held on Tuesday in 20 seats, while the remaining 70 segments will see voting in the second phase on November 17. PTI COR TKP NP