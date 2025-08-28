Chhattisgarh CM slams Congress over alleged abusive remarks against Modi

Raipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday condemned the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, and said it was an affront to Indian culture.

A video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur.

In a post on 'X', Sai said, "Indecent comments made about the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the platform of Congress and RJD are not just an attack on a person, it is an attack on the soul and culture of entire India." Modi's life is an inspiration for every Indian, Sai said, adding that the prime minister hails from a humble family and his life was shaped by his mother's struggles and values.

The PM has devoted himself with complete sincerity to the service of the nation and is enhancing India's prestige on the global stage, he said.

"The people of Bihar will certainly reject such petty and negative politics and give a democratic response," Sai added.

While a video clip of the incident in Darbhanga has gone viral, PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tejashwi Yadav of being "behind the use of such filthy language". PTI TKP KRK