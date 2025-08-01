Chhattisgarh CM slams those giving 'political colour' to arrest of Kerala nuns

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday lashed out at those giving a "political colour" to the arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, saying the matter is sub judice and the law will take its course. Nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, along with an individual named Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the railway police at the Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of "forcibly converting" three girls from Narayanpur and "trafficking" them.

The chief minister claimed the girls, who were promised nursing training and subsequent job placements, were "handed over" at the railway station by a man from Narayanpur to the nuns, who were allegedly taking them to Agra.

Sai said it is alleged that this was an attempt at "human trafficking and religious conversion through inducement".

"This is a serious matter concerning the safety of women. The investigation is currently ongoing. The case is sub judice and the law will take its course," he told reporters here.

The chief minister highlighted that Chhattisgarh is a peaceful state where people of all religions and communities live in harmony.

"It is extremely unfortunate that a sensitive issue related to the safety of our daughters from Bastar is being given a political colour," he said.

The issue of the nuns' arrest was raised by opposition parties in the Parliament earlier this week.

On Friday, a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur reserved its order on the bail application filed by the nuns and the other arrested person. PTI ACB ACB MPL MPL MPL