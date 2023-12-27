Chhattisgarh CM takes part in roadshow in Raigarh district

Raigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took part in a roadshow in Raigarh city.

Advertisment

Sai, who has represented the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency four times, visited the city for the first time after taking over as chief minister.

After arriving here in the afternoon, he was weighed against rice at Sai Kabir Chowk. Later, accompanied by his cabinet colleague and local MLA O P Choudhary, he boarded a vehicle for a roadshop which went on for two hours and ended in Gandhi Chowk.

People lined both sides of the roads and many also stationed themselves on rooftops.

Various organizations welcomed Sai by garlanding him along the way. PTI COR KRK