Chhattisgarh CM takes part in Tiranga Yatra, speaks about 'Operation Sindoor', anti-Maoist fight

Raipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday urged citizens to ensure the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign echoes across the state, calling it not merely an event, but a "sacred ritual of patriotism" symbolising India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Sai noted that valour of the armed forces during the four-day conflict with Pakistan had brought greater glory to the national flag.

Highlighting the state's achievements in the past 18 months of his tenure, the CM said continuous area domination operations by security forces in Naxal-affected regions have ended influence of Maoists.

"The tiranga (tricolour) is our pride and honour. Every citizen must pledge to protect and respect it. True tribute to the heroes of the freedom struggle will be when every home hoists the tricolour and India grows stronger - economically and culturally," the BJP leader asserted while addressing a gathering organised as a part of 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur two days ahead of Independence Day.

The CM and other leaders took part in the grand Tiranga Yatra march which was taken out from Shaheed Smarak Bhavan to Telibandha in the state capital, a government statement said.

A large number of common citizens also joined them, raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram,".

Sai emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership, India is emerging as a powerful nation on the global stage.

He highlighted his government's success in curbing Maoist activities.

"Where once the red flag of Naxals were seen, the national flag now waves there with pride. In many sensitive villages, the tricolour was hoisted again on Republic Day after several years, sending a new message of peace, progress, and security," he affirmed.

In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' Chhattisgarh has set its own goal for 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'. The state government has prepared the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor' vision document, outlining a roadmap for holistic development, he added.

The CM appealed to citizens to actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and remember freedom fighters by hoisting the national flag at their homes.

On the occasion, Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal said the tricolour represents "our pride, campaign, and identity" and praised CM Sai's leadership in steering Chhattisgarh towards progress and prosperity.