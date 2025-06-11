Chhattisgarh CM terms Modi govt's 11 years miraculous; says resolve to end Naxalism being realised

Raipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate Naxalism by March next year is being fulfilled and 425 Maoists have been neutralised in the last one-and-a-half years in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government in capital Raipur, Sai said PM Modi's tenure has been miraculous and historic in many ways, and India has now become the fourth largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan.

"The way action is being taken against Naxalism in the entire country, including Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of PM Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the country will soon become free of the menace," he said.

In Chhattisgarh, 425 Maoists have been neutralised, 1,388 others surrendered and 1,443 arrested in the last one-and-a-half years, he said.

Our security forces have broken the backbone of Maoism by neutralising top Naxalites like Basavaraju and Sudhakar, which became possible with the guidance and blessings of PM Modi, he said.

Responding to a query, Sai said, monsoon poses some difficulties in anti-Naxal operations, but the action will continue in the upcoming rainy season as well.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements, Sai said history will describe dozens of its achievements like construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scrapping of Article 370 and introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), women's reservation and other welfare measures.

"It is a matter of pride that the dreams which we have lived as BJP workers to reach here, have all been realised. Modi's tenure till now is like a ritual of service, good governance and poor welfare," he said.

"India does not mess with anyone, but it also does not spare those who mess with it without any reason. All this has become possible due to the strong leadership of PM Modi. Right from surgical strikes to Operation Sindoor, the world has seen India's resolve against terrorism," he added.

The big change that has come in the country in these 11 years has improved the standard of living of every citizen. The latest report of the World Bank shows that in India, 26.50 crore people have come out of the poverty line in the last 11 years, he said.

"Today, India has become the fourth largest economy by surpassing Japan and is now close to becoming the third largest economy by surpassing Germany," he said.

The Chhattisgarh government has set a record by fulfilling most of the major guarantees (assembly elections promises of BJP) given by PM Modi. Undoubtedly, the credit for this also goes to the PM, whose guarantees people trusted and gave us the opportunity to serve, he said.

"Moving forward on the mantra of good governance, we formed the Good Governance and Convergence department which has been working to bring transparency in government functioning. Our government has made 350 policy reforms in just one-and-a-half-year, realizing the objective of minimum government and maximum governance of PM Modi," he said.

The Modi government has increased the state's share in central taxes from 32 per cent to 42 per cent, due to which the revenue collection in Chhattisgarh has increased by a total of Rs 62,509 crore so far, he said.

On a question about restoring the previous six-day work week system for state government employees, the CM said several officials also urged this and his government will think over it.

Five-day work week for state government employees in Chhattisgarh, including officers, was introduced in 2022 during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government of the Congress. PTI TKP NP