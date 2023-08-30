Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 34.55 cr as 'unemployment allowance' into accounts of 1.29 lakh youths

Raipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday transferred Rs 34.55 crore as the fifth instalment of the "unemployment allowance" into the bank accounts of 1.29 lakh registered unemployed youths in the state, officials said.

Advertisment

The amount was the August instalment of the allowance paid under the "Berojgari Bhatta Yojana" (Unemployment Allowance Scheme) of the state government, an official statement said.

The chief minister also distributed appointment letters to 82 training officers of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) during the programme held at his official residence in state capital Raipur, it said.

This was the fifth instalment of unemployment allowance provided under the scheme, it said.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said that under the unemployment allowance scheme, the state government has disbursed Rs 146.98 crore to unemployed individuals in Chhattisgarh.

"The purpose of this scheme is not only to provide financial support to educated unemployed youths, but also to connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities," he said, adding that when an unemployed youth gets a job, it makes him (CM) happy.

He said placement camps are being organised by the Chhattisgarh government continuously.

Advertisment

Youths are being connected to employment opportunities be it in the public or private sectors, he said.

"So far, 6,692 people have been connected to jobs and self-employment through this initiative. Out of these, 4,718 youths are receiving unemployment allowances," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that youths in the state are being imparted special training to upgrade their skills through vocational colleges and polytechnics. At present, 7,200 youths are undergoing skills training, and training for another 1,782 youths will commence, he said. PTI AM NP