Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 65 crore to 1.84 lakh labourers under welfare schemes

Raipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday transferred Rs 65.16 crore into the bank accounts of 1.84 lakh registered labourers under different welfare schemes meant for them, officials said.

He also made a slew of announcements for the welfare of labourers during an event, 'Shramik Mahasammelan', held at Indoor Stadium in Budha Talab in Raipur on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

In Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the divine architect and symbol of craftsmanship.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, "Shramiks (labourers) are the backbone of society. It is through their hard work and contribution that the dream of a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India will be realised." He announced that financial assistance given to beneficiaries under the 'Didi E-Rickshaw' scheme will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh.

Similarly, under the Chief Minister's Construction Workers Assistance Scheme, the financial aid provided to labourers for house construction will be raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh, he said.

Besides, the Labour Department will now cover the entire cost of health check-ups and treatment for registered labourers, Sai added.

The CM highlighted the contribution of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in creating separate Chhattisgarh state in November 2000 and hailed PM Narendra Modi's leadership in giving a new impetus to the state's development through welfare initiatives over the past 11 years.

"On Chhattisgarh's silver jubilee year of formation, we salute the tireless efforts of our workers," he said.

The state government has been continuously working for the welfare of workers and their families in all sectors, including health, education, social security, housing and equipment, he said.

Sai said over Rs 65.16 has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.84 lakh workers through DBT (direct benefit transfer) under various schemes of the labour department.

The e-Shram portal, launched under Modi's leadership, has provided significant relief to workers. Now, even an unregistered worker who dies at the workplace is eligible for Rs 1 lakh assistance, the CM noted.

Sai extended greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti and also wished PM Modi on his birthday, praying for his good health and long life.

State Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said 72 welfare schemes for workers are being run through three boards in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP RSY