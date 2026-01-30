Chhattisgarh CM travels in bus with villagers in Naxal-hit Narayanpur district

Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday travelled in a bus, operated under a state government scheme, with a group of villagers in Naxal-hit Narayanpur district and interacted with co-passengers to understand benefits of the service in remote tribal areas.

The CM travelled for nearly 4 kilometres from Kurusnar along with villagers in the bus being operated under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva scheme, launched to improve connectivity in remote and border tribal regions and integrate them with the mainstream, a government statement said.

During the journey, Sai spoke to fellow passengers and sought feedback on how the bus service has improved mobility and access to essential services in the Maoist-affected region, it said.

The visit is being was viewed as sending a strong message of development, trust and good governance in Narayanpur, located in the Bastar region, once a stronghold of Maoists, as the government pressed ahead with its goal of eliminating the Naxal menace by March 31.

During the tour, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 357 development projects worth Rs 351.49 crore at the district-level 'Bastar Pandum' event held at a high school grounds in Narayanpur.

At present, four buses are operating under the scheme on Narayanpur-Nelangur, Narayanpur-Kutul and Narayanpur-Garpa routes connecting more than 20 villages.

These services have restored public transport in areas that had remained largely cut off for nearly a decade due to Maoist violence, the release said.

The buses are being operated under public private partnership (PPP) model. A private operator is responsible for bus operations, while route planning and monitoring have been undertaken by the state government.

The initiative aims to provide safe, affordable and reliable transport to tribal communities, promote social inclusion and strengthen regional connectivity, said the statement.

Sai, who is on a two-day tour of Narayanpur from Friday, earlier visited a 'Ghotul', a type of community centre, at Garhbengal locality, where he was accorded a traditional welcome by local residents.

He interacted with prominent cultural figures of Bastar and praised them for their role in preserving tribal heritage.

The Chief Minister said that since ancient times, the 'Ghotul' system has served as an essential centre of education and values for the tribal community.

The 'Ghotul' at Garhbengal is a modern facility which will not only connect the younger generation with their roots, but also serve as a strong platform to introduce tourists from across the country and the world to the tribal lifestyle and social system, he noted.

Notably, 'Ghotul' is a place where young boys and girls come to celebrate festivals and interact as part of age-old tribal tradition.

Sai stated that the state government is continuously working to protect and promote Bastar's unique culture, traditions, and traditional knowledge.

The Chief Minister inspected 'Leyyor and Leyosk Kurma' -- dedicated spaces built for young men and women - along with 'Bidar Kurma', which houses a collection of traditional attire, ancient musical instruments, and cultural artefacts at Ghotul.

Built under the guidance of the Forest Department and Padma Shri awardee Pandiram Mandavi, the Ghotul has been constructed entirely using eco-friendly materials such as wood, clay and bamboo, it said.

Later during another programme, Sai released the 24th instalment of the state government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana (financial assistance scheme), under which eligible married women receive Rs 1,000 per month.

An amount of Rs 641.34 crore was transferred via direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of 68,39,592 women beneficiaries across the state, the statement added. PTI TKP RSY