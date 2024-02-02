Chhattisgarh CM unveils statue of colonel martyred in 2021 Manipur ambush

Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday unveiled the statue of Colonel Viplav Tripathi who was martyred in an ambush by militants in Manipur in 2021, an official said.

The statue was unveiled at Shaheed Colonel Viplav Tripathi stadium in his native Raigarh city in the presence of his parents, the official added.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja and son Abir (5), and four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the ambush by militants in Manipur on November 13, 2021.

"Today is a historic day as the statue of martyr Col Tripathi has been unveiled. I salute his martyrdom. He never stopped or got tired while fighting the enemies of the country. When the terrorists attacked, he kept fighting till the last bullet," CM Sai said.

State finance minister OP Chaudhary said everyone in Raigarh was proud the martyr hailed from their district.

"His valour will always inspire us. An Agniveer Recruitment Camp will be organized in Raigarh in the memory of martyr Col Tripathi," the minister said. PTI TKP BNM BNM