Chhattisgarh CM visits flood-hit areas in Bastar, directs speedy rehabilitation

Raipur, Sept 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday conducted aerial and ground surveys of flood-affected Bastar and Dantewada districts in the Bastar division, where heavy rainfall early last week had claimed eight lives.

Sai directed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures, underlining the state's priority to ensure timely assistance to flood-affected families, according to a government statement.

"Any negligence in relief and rehabilitation work will not be tolerated," he said.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated to safety after incessant rains triggered flash floods and inundated vast areas in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts early last week.

Floods claimed eight lives, killed 96 livestock, damaged around 495 houses and 16 culverts and bridges, officials said.

Sai interacted with evacuees in a relief camp in Dantewada's Chuditikra ward and assured the government's support.

He directed authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food, clean drinking water, and safe shelter in relief camps.

Reviewing a health camp set up in the area, the CM sought details on the availability of medicines, deployment of doctors, and primary healthcare services, the government said, claiming that flood-hit families have expressed satisfaction with the swift assistance provided by district authorities.

Sai also inspected a flood-damaged bridge to assess the traffic situation and the status of reconstruction work in the region.

He directed officials to ensure the speedy restoration of basic amenities such as roads, electricity, and drinking water in the affected villages, the release said.

Later, the CM chaired a review meeting at the Dantewada Collectorate and emphasised the need for special care for children, women, and the elderly, along with prioritising healthcare and education facilities in camps and villages.

He stated that natural calamities bring difficulties, but with administrative promptness and public cooperation, it is possible to overcome such challenges.

The chief minister was accompanied by Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, MP Mahesh Kashyap, and senior officials. PTI TKP NSK