Chhattisgarh: Collectors told to allot govt land for CNG-powered waste processing plants

Raipur, May 16 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has asked district collectors to allot land at concessional rates to public sector undertakings and state-run oil and gas marketing companies to set up CNG-fuelled waste processing plants in urban bodies, an official said on Friday.

In a circular, the Urban Administration and Development Department has directed the collectors to allot a maximum of ten acres for the bio-CNG plant to process organic waste-cum-agricultural waste, the official said.

The land is to be allotted on lease for a maximum period of 25 years, he added. PTI COR NR