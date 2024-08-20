Chhattisgarh: Cong alleges party MLA arrested on false charges, to stage protests on Aug 24

Raipur, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday claimed party MLA Devendra Yadav was arrested in a false case and announced staging of protests across Chhattisgarh on August 24.

Yadav was arrested on August 17 in connection with the Balodabazar arson incident related to a Satnami community demonstration.

Congress leaders claimed at the legislature party meeting held here on Tuesday that Yadav was implicated by the Vishnu Deo Sai government to hide its failure on the law and order front.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said demonstrations will be held in every district. The issue (Yadav's arrest) will be raised with the state governor, he said.

"The Congress Legislature Party expressed concern over Yadav's implication on false charges and arrest and decided not to tolerate injustice. We will fight together," Mahant said.

Outlining the protest plan, he said Congress MLAs and leaders will hold press conferences in districts on August 22, and stage protests on August 24.

Congress MLAs went to Raipur Central Jail to meet Yadav, currently in judicial custody, on Tuesday following the CLP meeting.

Yadav was arrested weeks after a case was registered at Kotwali police station in the Balodabazar arson incident on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and rioting.

On June 10, a mob set fire to a government office building and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by Satnamis against the alleged ransacking of the ‘victory pillar’, leading to the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Congress leaders, including Yadav, who represents Bhilai Nagar constituency in the state's Durg district, had allegedly attended a public meeting during the demonstration held by Satnamis at Dussehra Maidan, police had said.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP NSK