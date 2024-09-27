Chhattisgarh Cong launches 'Nyay Yatra', says BJP govt has 'failed' on law and order front

Balodabazar, Sep 27 (PTI) The main opposition Congress on Friday kicked off 'Nyay Yatra' from Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district to highlight the alleged failure of the nine-month-old BJP government to maintain law and order and curb the "rising" crime incidents in the state.

The yatra, led by state Congress chief Deepak Baij, was rolled out from Giraudpuri, a revered centre of faith for the Satnami community, where more than 2,000 party workers and leaders had gathered.

Before launching the foot march, the Congress leader offered prayers at Lord Ram and Mata Shabri temples in Shivrinarayan. He also offered prayers at Giraudpuri Dham and garlanded a statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the legendary freedom fighter from present-day Chhattisgarh who played a leading role in the 1857 war of independence.

The six-day-long yatra will conclude at Gandhi Maidan in state capital Raipur on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with a public meeting.

The political event is aimed at highlighting concern over the safety of the people in the state where incidents of murder, loot, branching knife, crime against women and dacoity have become "frequent". People are living under fear and this yatra is to protest against "deteriorating" law and order situation in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, Baij said in a statement.

"During the yatra we will raise a set of demands, including release of innocent people arrested while protesting against vandalisation of 'jaitkham' or 'victory pillar', a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community in Amar Gufa (Balodabazar), and lodging an FIR against policemen responsible for death of Kabirdham district resident Prashant Sahu in judicial custody due to torture, he said.

Giraudpuri is considered the tapobhoomi (land of spiritual practice) of saint and scholar Baba Guru Ghasidas, who had given the message of 'Manke-Manke Ek Saman' (all human beings are equal).

Guru Ghasidas had given the message of unity, equality, harmony in society and "by launching the yatra from Giraudpuri, we wish for brotherhood, unity among people and a crime-free Chhattisgarh," the state Congress president noted.

The BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh in December last year after ousting the Congress in polls and formed its government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.