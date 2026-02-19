Chhattisgarh Cong leader Mahant seeks NHRC probe into Feb 15 death of tribal

Raipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Charandas Mahant has written to National Human Rights Commission seeking an independent inquiry into the death of a tribal villager in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

On February 15, Ram alias Ramnaresh (62) died and two others, identified as Ajit Ram (60) and Akash Agariya (20), were injured after they were assaulted over suspicion of illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village under Korandha police station limits.

In his letter dated February 18 to NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, Mahant, also Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly, claimed the death resulted from administrative action involving excessive use of force.

The incident has caused distress among local communities and civil society, raising serious concerns about accountability and protection of fundamental rights, he said in the letter.

Such actions, if verified, would constitute a grave violation of human rights, Mahant said while seeking a comprehensive and impartial high-level probe to establish the facts and ensure justice.

"The Commission must identify officials or individuals responsible and recommend appropriate legal and administrative action. There must be compensation and support for the victim's family, along with medical care and rehabilitation for those injured," he said.

Four persons, including sub-divisional magistrate Karun Dahariya, have been arrested in the case, as per police. PTI COR BNM