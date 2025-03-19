Chhattisgarh: Cong leader Pilot slams BJP over arrest of party MLA Kawasi Lakhma

Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the only work of the BJP's 'double engine' governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh was to attack his party, and alleged that all central authorities were working to subjugate and suppress the opposition leaders.

He said his party was fully committed to serve the people and will fight against the BJP's attempts to break the morale of the opposition.

Pilot, who is Congress' in-charge for Chhattisgarh, was talking to reporters outside Raipur Central Jail here after meeting party MLA and former state minister Kawasi Lakhma, who is lodged there since January 2025 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged liquor scam.

Lakhma, 71, is a six-time MLA from Konta (Sukma district) and has served as the excise minister in the previous Congress government.

"Lakhma ji has been in jail for two months. I met him today. Not only in this state but in the entire country, those fighting against the BJP's ideology are being targeted using central agencies. The attempts to demoralise people through agencies or to weaken political opponents by pressuring and threatening will not stand," he said.

He said that although Lakhma is a heart patient, he is a very strong and experienced public servant.

"People have elected him many times. The allegations of policy changes (against him when he was state's excise minister during the previous Congress government) in the case (of alleged liquor scam) will not stand in the court. I am sure that we will win in the court in the end," he said.

"The 'double engine' of the state and central governments is only aimed at attacking the Congress leaders. Be it Bhupesh Baghel ji or Devendra Yadav, all of them have got relief from the court in different cases. The government had left no stone unturned to attack and defame them and tarnish their image," he said.

All authorities of the central government have been working with full strength to subjugate and suppress the opposition leaders and break their morale, specially those belonging to the Congress, he claimed.

"The political struggle will continue. We will oppose the misuse of ED, CBI, I-T and agencies of the state. Wherever BJP misuses agencies against its opponents, we will oppose it and fight back," he added.

Pilot said he will chair meetings with party leaders later in the day to chalk out further course of action of the party in the state.

Multiple issues, including mass outreach programme, membership drive, strengthening of booth committees, assigning responsibilities to new people will be discussed during the party meeting, he added.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier said that Lakhma allegedly was the main recipient of the proceeds of crime in cash when he was excise minister.

As per the ED, Lakhma used to receive "substantial amounts in cash on a monthly basis out of the proceeds of crime generated from liquor scam".

The alleged liquor scam in the state, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019-22 when Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

"The Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore illegal proceeds of crime," the agency had claimed earlier. PTI TKP NP