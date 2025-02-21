Chhattisgarh Cong MLA walks out of jail on getting bail in arson case linked to Satnami stir

Raipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav walked out of jail on Friday evening and was warmly greeted by his supporters, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case linked to violence in Balodabazar city during an agitation by the Satnami community last year.

Yadav was arrested by police on August 17 last year in connection with arson that took place on June 10 in Balodabazar city.

A large number of Congress workers, who had gathered outside the Raipur Central Jail to welcome Yadav, played drums and burst firecrackers as he stepped out of the prison. They also shouted slogans in support of the MLA from Bhilai Nagar in Durg district and waved the party's flag.

The opposition legislator termed his 6-month-long jail stay as "penance".

Surrounded by a huge crowd of supporters, Yadav climbed on an SUV and addressed them.

"When you give so much love, blessings and moral support to me, do you think the locks of jail can cause me any pain? With your love and blessings, love of people of Bhilai and blessings of senior Congress leaders, I have not spent six months in jail, but I have done penance," he remarked.

"This penance was for every youth of Chhattisgarh who wants to speak freely and believe in freedom of expression granted under our Constitution. What I had done? I believed in freedom of expression, I said what I believed was right," Yadav opined.

The Congress MLA maintained that after the June 10 violence, several Satnami community leaders were put in jail on flimsy grounds.

"(Last year) I said the youth of the Satnami community were being ditched. There are a lot of people (from the Satnami community) who have been put behind bars without any reason (after the arson incident). They thought putting me in jail would dampen my morale. But you all can see the morale has become even stronger," he asserted.

Yadav asked his supporters to fight for values represented by the Congress.

"We all have to become the voice of (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi and work for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh, protect the Constitution and uphold ideological values of the Congress party," he told the gathering.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday termed the bail to Yadav as victory of truth and defeat of the BJP government's conspiracy.

"The Supreme Court has granted bail to Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav who was jailed as a part of government conspiracy. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of government conspiracy. In future, it will be proved that the government wrongly kept him in jail for months," Baghel said in a post on 'X'.

Yadav, an influential young face of the party, is a second-term MLA from Bhilai Nagar constituency.

On August 17 last year, Yadav was taken into custody from his residence in Durg district. He was later booked in a case lodged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (punishment for rioting), 186 (voluntary obstruction of a public servant from performing their duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and others of the India Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Notably, unidentified persons vandalised 'jaitkham' or 'victory pillar', a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on the intervening night of May 15-16 last year, triggering protests in June.

On June 10, a mob set fire to a government office building and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by Satnamis against the alleged ransacking of the 'victory pillar'.

Several Congress leaders, including Yadav, had allegedly attended a gathering during a demonstration held by Satnamis at Dussehra Maidan ahead of the protest march.

Around 150 people, including members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Bhim "Regiment" were arrested in connection with the June 10 arson.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh.