Chhattisgarh Cong protests against BJP govt 'failure' to prevent violence in Balodabazar

Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday staged protests across Chhattisgarh against the BJP government's alleged failure to prevent arson and violence during a demonstration organised by the Satnami community in Balodabazar city last week.

Congress leaders and workers staged protests in various parts of the state, including capital Raipur and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

While senior party leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the protest in Rajiv Gandhi Chowk in Raipur, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant attended the stir in Koriya district.

Hitting out at the Vishnu Deo Sai government, Baghel said the Satnamis were dissatisfied with the state government's action in the alleged desecration of 'Jaitkham' ('victory pillar'), a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on the intervening night of May 15-16.

Police subsequently arrested three persons in connection with the last month's incident.

The former CM alleged the ruling BJP facilitated the June 10 demonstration by the Satnami community against the desecration.

Government buildings were set ablaze during the demonstration.

BJP leaders made arrangements for protesters. Even the letter seeking permission for the demonstration was handed over to the district collector by BJP leader Sanam Jangde in Balodabazar. Tents and food for protestors were arranged by the BJP, Baghel claimed.

"Had the BJP not been involved (in demonstration) then the barricading (by police and administration to stop protesters) would have been strong, had they (BJP) not been involved then there would have been adequate security arrangement, had they not been involved then mild force would have been used, had they not been involved then water cannons and tear gas would have been used. But no preventive measures were taken which means the violence occurred because of collusion between BJP leaders and the local administration," the former CM claimed.

This was for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh and also the country where the offices of district collector and superintendent of police (SP) were set afire, Baghel said and held the BJP responsible for the arson.

"This incompetent BJP government has failed to protect a centre of faith and also public offices," he said and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sai.

The Congress veteran also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, saying he had been unable to look after his home district Kabirdham which has witnessed several incidents of crime in the last few months.

On June 10, a mob set fire to a government building and more than 150 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, in Balodabazar city during the demonstration called by the Satnami community against the alleged desecration of 'Jaitkham'.

To protest against the desecration, the community called a demonstration at Dussehra Maidan in Balodabazar, and also a 'gherao' (laying siege to) at the collector's office. As the protest led to arson and stone-pelting, the district administration imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in Balodabazar city till June 16. The prohibitory order has been extended up to June 20.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh.

Following the violence, the state government had transferred Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector KL Chauhan and SP Sadanand Kumar and then suspended the duo for allegedly not taking appropriate action after the desecration of 'Jaitkham'.

Till Monday (June 17), 132 people have been arrested in connection with the violent incidents , police said.

State ministers Dayaldas Baghel and Tank Ram Verma had earlier accused Congress leaders of instigating the crowd during the demonstration.

"Such a crime can never be committed by the Satnami community which is known for giving the message of peace and brotherhood. There was a political conspiracy behind this entire incident," they had alleged.

