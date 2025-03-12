Chhattisgarh: Cong seeks CBI probe in distribution of compensation for land acquisition

Raipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress in Chhattisgarh assembly on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into irregularities in the distribution of compensation for land acquisition for the central government's road project.

MLAs of the main Opposition party staged a walk-out after the BJP government conceded that there were irregularities but did not accept the demand.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant raised the issue during Question Hour.

The government has admitted that irregularities in the land acquisition in a few villages in Raipur caused a loss of Rs 43.19 crore to the Union government, Mahant said.

Further, compensation of more than Rs 350 crore was paid and funds were misappropriated in the execution of the entire Bharatmala project, he alleged.

A few officials were suspended, but the Central Bureau of Investigation needs to probe the entire matter, the Congress leader added.

In his reply, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma said the notification for land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under Bharatmala project was issued in January 2020, and the compensation was awarded on March 18, 2021.

As complaints were received pertaining to the distribution of compensation, Raipur collector was asked to conduct a probe in August 2022, he said.

The minister accepted that irregularities were committed in the land acquisition process, such as partition of land after the issuance of notification for acquisition, on-paper acquisition of already acquired land, and allocation of compensation to persons other than the actual owner.

As per the probe report received from Raipur Collector on April 26, 2024, compensation had been distributed by dividing 13 original Khasras (land tracts) into 53 small plots in village Nayakbandha, he said.

The probe report also mentioned that the government suffered a financial loss due to the inclusion of cases of purchase and sale after the issuance of the initial notification, and approval of compensation by preparing fake transfer of ownership on back dates, he said.

Based on the investigation report, the department suspended then Naib Tehsildar Gobara Navapara Lakheshwar Prasad Kiran and patwaris Jitendra Sahu, Dinesh Patelm and Lekhram Devangan, the minister said.

Besides, the General Administration Department has been taking action against then Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) and Competent Officer (Land Acquisition) Nirbhay Sahu and then Tehsildar of Abhanpur Shashikant Kurre, he said.

Mahant then said that as the Minister was accepting that there were irregularities, an FIR should be registered against the guilty officials and a CBI probe should be conducted.

The minister replied that the government will ensure a thorough probe by the Raipur divisional commissioner, and no one will be spared.

The Leader of Opposition demanded probe by a committee of members of the House.

However, the minister reiterated that the matter is being probed by the commissioner.

Mahant said he was not satisfied with the reply of the government and will approach the High Court.

Subsequently, Congress members staged a walk-out from the House.