Chhattisgarh: Cong to take out foot march from Apr 18 to protest girl's rape-murder in Durg

Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh will take out a foot march from Durg to Raipur from April 18 to 21 to protest against the BJP government in the state over the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Durg, a party leader said on Friday.
The foot march, named 'Nyay Path', will start from Durg and culminate in the state capital where Congress workers will gherao the residence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on April 21, Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij told reporters.
The six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Mohan Nagar area of Durg on April 76 by her uncle. She had gone to her grandmother's house in the neighbourhood for a function on the ninth day of the 'Navratri' festival when the 24-year-old accused sexually assaulted her, killed her and later placed the body in a neighbour's car.
"An innocent girl was raped and murdered on the ninth day of Navratri festival when Kanya Bhojan was being held all over the country," he said.
"Daughters, sisters and mothers are not safe. Incidents of rape are increasing, criminals have become unbridled and they don't have any fear of law under BJP's rule in Chhattisgarh," he said.
The CM and state home minister were not concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he alleged.
The state government has failed to provide a safe environment to women. People have lost faith in the state government and the police, which is why they set the house of the accused in the case on fire, Baij said.
The Durg district bar council announced that it would not represent the accused in court.
The Yadav community to which the victim belonged, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident and sought Rs 50 lakh assistance for the girl's mother as well as a government job for her.
An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Wednesday by the Durg police to ensure speedy probe into the incident.