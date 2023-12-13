Chhattisgarh: Congress MLAs authorize Kharge to pick legislative party leader

Raipur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress legislative party in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide its leader in the state assembly.

A meeting of the legislative party was held this afternoon at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office here. The Congress was ousted from power in the state in the last month's assembly elections.

All 35 newly-elected MLAs including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the meeting where the Congress's in-charge for the state Kumari Selja and treasurer Ajay Maken were also present.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Maken said the MLAs unanimously passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to decide the legislative party leader.

"Subsequently, we both (Maken and Selja) talked to each MLA separately and sought to know their opinions. We will submit a report to the high command," Maken added.

The Congress suffered a shock defeat in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections which saw the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making a stunning comeback to power by bagging 54 of the 90 seats.

The strength of the Congress was reduced to 35 from the earlier 68 seats. PTI TKP KRK