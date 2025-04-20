Chhattisgarh Congress MLA’s personal security officer kills himself with service AK-47

Balodabazar, Apr 20 (PTI) A personal security officer of Congress MLA Indra Sao died after he allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Sunday, police said.

Constable Digeshwar Gagda (30) turned his AK-47 rifle on himself around 2.30 pm at his government quarter in front of the residence of the MLA in Bhatapara town, a police official said.

On hearing the gunshot, other staffers rushed there and found Gagda lying in a pool of blood, he said.

A native of Bastar district, Gagda had been deployed as the PSO for Sao, who represents Bhatapara constituency, since the last assembly elections in 2023, the official said.

A police team, along with personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory, rushed to the spot for a probe, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

As per preliminary information, Gagda had got married a couple of months back, and prima facie, family issues seem to be the reason that pushed him to take the extreme step, the official said. PTI COR TKP NR