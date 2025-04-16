Chhattisgarh: Congress protests over ED action against Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Raipur, Apr 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday held protests in all districts headquarters of the state over the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against its top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The ED on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Besides Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, it has also named senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Addressing protesters in state capital Raipur, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the ED action is an attempt to intimidate and defame the Congress leaders.

The ED’s job is to take action against those who use illegal money, but they only target opposition leaders. The central agencies work at the behest of the BJP government, Baghel alleged.

Former deputy CM and senior Congress TS Singh Deo also slammed the BJP over the ED chargesheet.

The BJP is frustrated and is hatching conspiracies against the Gandhi family, he said. The filing of a money laundering case against a "not-for-profit company" proves this, he claimed.

"Congress workers cannot be scared by this conspiracy. They stand together shoulder to shoulder," Singh Deo added.