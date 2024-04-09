Chhattisgarh cop 'accidentally' fires from his service rifle; none hurt

Raipur, Apr 9 (PTI) A constable deployed at the Chhattisgarh police headquarters in Nava Raipur near here "accidentally" fired a few rounds from his service weapon on Tuesday, but no one was hurt, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am when constable Rakesh Yadav was near his barrack after his duty got over at the police headquarters located under Rakhi police station limits, the official said.

While Yadav was handling the service weapon, a few bullets got "accidentally" discharged from his Insas rifle, but no one was hurt, he said.

The constable, belonging to the 14th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The constable was being interrogated and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI TKP RSY