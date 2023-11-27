Chhattisgarh cop injured in suicide bid inside police station in Sukma

Sukma, Nov 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old inspector shot himself inside a police station with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in an attempt to commit suicide, but survived and suffered injuries in the process on Monday evening, an official said.

The trigger for the suicide attempt was not immediately known, but it was revealed the inspector was undergoing medical treatment for an old injury and was upset over not getting cured.

The incident took place at around 6:45 pm in Chhindgarh police station premises in the Naxalite-hit district.

Inspector Narendra Negi, posted at the Chhindgarh police station, shot himself on the right side of the chest with an Insas (Indian Small Arms System) rifle following which he was immediately shifted to the Sukma district hospital for treatment of his injuries, he said.

“As per preliminary information, Negi was undergoing treatment for a long time for an old head injury and was disturbed as he was not getting cured. Prima facie, it could be the reason for his suicide attempt”, the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.