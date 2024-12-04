Chhattisgarh cops rope in IIT Bhilai, IIM Raipur to counter cyber crime-human trafficking challenge

Raipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday joined hands with IIT Bhilai and IIM Raipur to utilise their respective expertise in dealing with cyber crime and human trafficking, officials said.

Advertisment

The state police signed MoUs with IIT Bhilai and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the inaugural function of the cyber unit building located on the premises of the police headquarters, Nava Raipur.

IIT Bhilai will cooperate with the state police in developing software by collecting information for dark web monitoring, satellite imagery, and predictive analysis to track illegal activities. The task involves identifying risk by analysing cybercrime patterns and identifying and analysing criminal activity through face recognition, a state official said.

The IIT and police will jointly work to enhance police surveillance mechanisms with better and more effective tools, developing a framework for monitoring digital financial transactions and strengthening institutional capabilities using training and advanced technology, he said.

Advertisment

Similarly, police and IIM will conduct a study on human trafficking to formulate a concrete policy on various issues, including the nature of trafficking in Chhattisgarh, different factors, the socio-economic status of the victims, and preventing the rescued victims from falling into the trap again.

A detailed action plan will be prepared for the prevention of human trafficking, while stern action will be taken against criminals, the official added.

The chief minister cited cybercrime as the biggest challenge, emphasising the need to create awareness and develop technical efficiency to deal with the menace.

Advertisment

Stating that cybercrime has become the biggest contemporary challenge, Sai said awareness and technical efficiency are very crucial for prevention.

The agreements with IIT Bhilai and IIM Raipur will prove to be a milestone in tackling problems of cyber crime and human trafficking, he added. PTI TKP NSK