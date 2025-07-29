Chhattisgarh couple, their son feared dead as newly dug well caves in

Korba, Jul 29 (PTI) A couple and their 30-year-old son were feared dead after a newly dug well located near their home collapsed in a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

A rescue operation was launched on late Tuesday morning after authorities were informed that village resident Chheduram Srivas (65), his wife Kanchan Bai (53), and their son Govind (30) were missing and feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed well, they said.

The incident took place in Banwar village under Katghora police station limits on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the family had dug a 38 feet deep well on a piece of land adjacent to their house two months back. In the morning, the trio was found missing with the newly dug well caved in, he said.

Relatives spotted footwears of the couple and their son near the well, strengthening their suspicion that the trio was trapped under the rubble, according to the official.

Station House Officer, Katghora police station, Dharm Narayan Tiwari said the rescue operation involving personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local administration was underway.

Water is being pumped out from the well and after that the debris will be removed, he said.