Chhattisgarh court files case against BJP MLA for remarks on Jesus Christ; summons her

Jashpur, Jan 8 (PTI) A court in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has registered a criminal case against a woman BJP MLA over her alleged objectionable remarks on Jesus Christ last year, and asked her to appear before it on Friday.

Advertisment

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anil Kumar Chauhan on January 6 delivered the judgement while hearing a complaint filed by Herman Kujur, his lawyer Vishnu Kuldeep said.

The court said sufficient substance has been found for registration of a case against BJP legislator Raymuni Bhagat for promoting enmity between groups and other charges.

On September 1 last year, Bhagat, who represents the Jashpur assembly segment, had allegedly passed remarks on Jesus Christ and conversion in local dialect during a programme in Dhekni village under Asta police station limits in the district.

Advertisment

Later, a video of her remarks went viral on social media here following which people belonging to the Christian community lodged complaints against her in all police stations of Jashpur seeking registration of a case against the MLA.

The police did not take any action against her and referred the complainant to court, following which Kujur filed a complaint in the district court on December 10 last year, the lawyer said.

During a hearing in the court, statements of six witnesses were recorded and a video of the MLA's remarks was submitted, he said.

Advertisment

After examining the statements of witnesses and a video CD (of the remarks), the court said in its order that it appears the alleged speech was given by accused Raymuni Bhagat. In such a situation, the speech by Bhagat confirms that the said cognisable offence was committed.

The complainant had submitted a written complaint to the police station and the (Jashpur) Superintendent of Police, but no action is shown to have been taken. The investigation report presented by the police also shows that no further action is in favour of it, due to which, in view of the circumstances of the case, the complaint presented under section 223 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been accepted, it said.

Prima facie, sufficient substance has been found to register a crime against Bhagat. Therefore, a criminal case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language, etc), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) of is registered against her, it added.

Advertisment

Bhagat has been issued a notice seeking her appearance in the court on January 10, Kuldeep said. PTI COR TKP NP